Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

MDT stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

