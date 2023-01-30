Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

