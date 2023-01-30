Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.