Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 9,278 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.53 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

