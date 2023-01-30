Fund L.P. Forager Buys 11,392 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,676.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,524,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,800,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 25,126 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00.

Willdan Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

