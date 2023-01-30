Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 365,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

