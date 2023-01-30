Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 47.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 1,481,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,107. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

