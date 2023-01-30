G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 626,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 12.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

GTHX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 1,122,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

