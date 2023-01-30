G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

G6 Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

GPHBF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,039. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

