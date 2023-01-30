Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 1,531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.4 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

