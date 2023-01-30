GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

GEHC stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,771. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

