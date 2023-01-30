GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.24

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 476028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.