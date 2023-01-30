GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 595.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $39.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GEAGF. Barclays downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.