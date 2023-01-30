Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,013.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERF stock remained flat at $534.08 during midday trading on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $408.56 and a fifty-two week high of $774.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.47.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

