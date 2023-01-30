Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 262,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 778,288 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $781.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.