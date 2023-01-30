Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 163

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.59) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.72. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 116.40 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £357.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

