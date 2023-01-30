Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.37. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 20,687 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -67.42%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,134 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.