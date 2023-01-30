George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,773.3 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at $130.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.56. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

George Weston Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

