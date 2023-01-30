GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and approximately $29,089.50 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 1.01126975 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,710.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

