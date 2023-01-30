Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $28.33 million and $3.19 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00397351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.79 or 0.27891147 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586157 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.