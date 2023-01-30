Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 74,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,460. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

