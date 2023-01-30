Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in January

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

GLASF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,136. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLASF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

