Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,247 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AES were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 1,157,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,122. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

