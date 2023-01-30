Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 515,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

