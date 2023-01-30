Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.09 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 237,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.