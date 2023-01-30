Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.32 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 71.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,991,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.07. 18,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $162.48.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,368. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

