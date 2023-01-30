Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

