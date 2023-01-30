Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

