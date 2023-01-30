Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 40,478 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. 400,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,832. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.