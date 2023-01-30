Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,213. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.
Global Helium Company Profile
