Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,213. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

