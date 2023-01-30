GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 21.7%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) dropped 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 106,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 47,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

