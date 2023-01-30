Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 293 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,909. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

