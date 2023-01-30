Goldstein Munger & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $42.30. 4,740,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,484. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

