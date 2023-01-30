Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.70.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDFF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.