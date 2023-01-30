Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GDNSF stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. 199,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,586. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

