Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $636.48. 11,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $664.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

