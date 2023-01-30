Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.