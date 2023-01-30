Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

