Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,047,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 3,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,095.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.35.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

