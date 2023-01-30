Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 20,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

