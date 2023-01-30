Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

CVLT opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

