Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VUG opened at $232.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

