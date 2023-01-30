Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

