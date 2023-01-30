Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 66,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.22 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

