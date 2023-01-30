Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $404.46 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.65 and a 200-day moving average of $393.37.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

