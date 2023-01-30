Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 773 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.30 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

