Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,867 Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $20.02 on Monday. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

