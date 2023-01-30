Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,124. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

