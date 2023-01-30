Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,124. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.
