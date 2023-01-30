Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and $2.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $37.26 or 0.00163367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

