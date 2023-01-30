Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 573,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,624 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $58.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.09.

The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

