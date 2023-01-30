Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Monday. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Hays Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.